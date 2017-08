Cub Scouts from Western Montana engage in fierce competition in the annual Klondike Days.

Oh yes, the fur was flying at Fort Missoula, as Tigers, Wolves, Bears, and Webolos battled it out for the best in The West.

More than a hundred scouts braved the cold and snow.

They competed in knot tying, fire starting, wrist rockets, snow shoeing, and rescue drills.

The winners? The parents, of course! They got a nice quiet evening because the kids were so worn-out, they all passed-out early that night.