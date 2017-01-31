Travel ban hits UM students, professors and their families

After reactions from both of Montana's major Universities on Monday, students and faculty members made their own concerns over President Donald Trump’s 90-day travel ban on citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen who may try entering the country.

Some students, like Zakk Winch, have direct family members living in some of these countries.

Winch told ABC Fox Montana on Monday that he has family currently living all across the Middle East, including Yemen, Iran, Syria, and even a handful of cousins in a Lebanon refugee camp.

His Arabic studies, he said, give him another way to communicate with the people he cares about in the countries currently facing these bans, which is currently more difficult than ever.

" I would be asking them how they were,” Winch said, when asked what his first interaction will be like after Friday’s issuing of President Trump’s executive order. “But the first thing out of my mouth after asking how they were and how everything was, would be apologizing for our own politics."

Professor Samir Bitar, a Lecturer with the University of Montana’s Arabic Language and Cultures program, said he can see the new bans having a direct affect in his life as well.

Several of his own Palestinian family members are currently outside of the U.S, all of whom Bitar said are legal green card holders.

"They are residents,” Bitar said. “With the executive order, they may be denied entry if they do make it to the U.S, or they may be denied boarding at a plane wherever they are originating from."

Bitar has also been sensitive to other issues at the University, including his very vocal opinions on UM’s enrollment issues, and said sees another potential problem the bans might cause to international student programs all around the country.

"We have upcoming students with great potential who look at America as the place to be educated, who are now completely disheartened and decimated with the fact that they will not be able to come to the U.S. for their education,” said Bitar.

As long-term effects continue to unfold, UM’s staff and students prove they will continue monitoring the results of these travel bans in the days ahead.