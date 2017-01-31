From Down Under to the Big Sky - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

From Down Under to the Big Sky

Griz teammates Jack Lopez and Fabian Krslovic have a special bond, one that started long before their college careers.

“Me and Jack played in the same competition since I was ten years old, we played for different teams then once we got older we starting working out together and I have know Jack for a long while,” said Griz Center Fabijan Krslovic.

It was playing club hoops in Australia where the friendship first started. Little did they know they would reconnecting 8,500 miles away in little Missoula, Montana. Lopez came first then a year later Krslovic followed.

“It was nice it was nice to have another Australian someone you could talk to about cricket and things like and what’s going on in Australia so you can keep up to date,” said Griz Forward Jack Lopez.

“When I first came, Jack and Martin they were really great in helping me adapt always inviting me out in like floating the river or going to the park and playing soccer and coming to the gym and get shots up, so they really helped me adapt here and it’s been awesome," said Krslovic.

Both guys said the cultural differences between Montana and Australia aren’t all that different, except for one thing.

“The weather like I have never seen snow before in my life, so coming out here, the weather is just the biggest thing," said Krslovic.

"I think I have partially adjusted the the weather, because when I was walking around with my parents, they were like this is way too cold, and I was walking around fine, so there is that partial adjustment, but it still gets to me as well," said Lopez.

Like they had to get adjusted to the weather, their teammates had to get adjusted to their accents.

"I mean, I would have to say a couple of things for people to understand, because when I just say a couple of words, they don’t notice, but when I say I few sentences together, they are like, where are you from? Some people say like England? And I’m like naw… Australia.," said Lopez.

Traveling home and family coming to watch the games were difficult but both guys don’t regret coming to Montana one bit.

"It’s probably been the best decision I have made in my entire life. It’s been incredible, a great couple of years. Such a strong tradition here great program, and Trav is just building it higher and higher," said Krslovic.

 As much as they love Montana and this country it certainly hasn’t impacted who they root for when the US and Australia face off in basketball.

"Oh, it’s obviously Australia, I was giving everyone crap because they played a couple of times in this last Olympics, I was talking a little bit of smack," said Krslovic.

