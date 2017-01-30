Butte-Silver Bow's air quality is improving

Environmental Specialist Paul Riley with Butte-Silver Bow Environmental/Health Department said it's common for poor air quality to happen in the months of January and February.

Riley added that storms can sometimes help with poor quality. In fact, he said a winter storm will be coming to Butte.

"The next four or five days should be pretty good air quality as far as being out. But with that comes some wind and snow so it could be one or the other," said Riley.

Right now, the air quality in the county has been good. However, it was a different about two weeks ago when air quality was reported to be hazardous.

Riley said when they alerted locals about poor air quality, they actually allow people to use wood stoves, when normally it's not advised.

"With the severe temperatures, we didn't do any enforcement action because it was so cold," said Riley.

Riley explained what caused poor air quality for Butte was extreme temperatures and where Butte is located.

He said because Butte is in a high mountain valley, that cold air gets pinned in the valley and stays until a storm or warm weather moves it.

However, Riley does recommend if people do hear about poor air quality try to stay inside. Especially, people with who have severe asthma, allergies or have problems breathing should refrain from the outdoors.