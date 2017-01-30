School district looking for input on different price tags for new Bozeman high school

Bozeman High School is bursting at the seams, but building a new school comes with a hefty price tag. On January 30th, Bozeman residents can hear the four price options for building a new school and what improvements will come with each package.

Two meeting are being held at Bozeman High School in the cafeteria at 6 and 7 to discuss these four options and receive public comment.

Superintendent Rob Watson says these high numbers can scare residents, but the number is what is needed for the growing student population.

"Next year we expect 2200 students in high school, each year we progress we have more students that are age ready for high school so that's a concern for us so eventually run out of room so we're trying to plan for the future," said Watson. “we're trying to plan for the new building to be open in the fall of 2020 in order to do that it takes a couple years construct and one year to design so that's why we need to ask for that money now to get that process started.”

After months of work some district staff, parents and community members have come up with four different price tags.

Four Options:

Option A is the most expensive at $144 million.

Option B is the least expensive at $93 million.

Option C would cost $110 million.

Option D would cost $123 million.

What are the differences in the options?

Option A $144 million dollars would give residents would get a new high school and renovations at the current school.

Option B $93 million would buy a new high school but the current high school would stay as is.

Option C $110 million would build the new school larger than the current on. It would also tear down older parts of the current high school the district says are inefficient.

Option D $123 million would take Option A and reduce the overall square footage.

Watson says these options can be adjusted before the final decision is made.

"Those are just four options at this point our school board has discussed those and it’s likely the final option will be a combination of all four. It may not be one of the exact options that are presented right now,” said Watson.

So what would this cost you?

Broken down for cost based on a home valued at $300,000 per month:

Option A is $24.27 per month.

Option B is $16.29 per month.

Option C is $18.42 per month.

Option D is $20.58 per month.

Many Bozeman homeowners had different opinions on what they think is the best option.

One man said “I say get it done bite the bullet and do the $144 million.

Another said, "Do it once and do it right and don't be spending any more money for very long time

While one woman said the first option is a little too pricey "The best of course would be you know the top one, but that's an off a lot of money we are retired and we're on a limited income it would make a difference.”

The Bozeman School District is looking for the residents input to come up with the best plan for the city of Bozeman.

"We’re in this public phase. We really want everyone's inputs and comments, the pros and cons, and anything they think we should be working on. All of those comments will be shared with our community and our school board who will make the final decision,” said Watson.

The final decision will be made March 6th.

The location of the new high school will be North of Meadowlark Elementary (4415 Durston Road), South of Oak, West of Flanders Mill Rd, East of Cottonwood.

The next three Board of Trustee meetings will be held February 13th and 27th and March 6th.

If you missed the meeting you can go to this website to learn more.

Also if you would like to provide a comment regarding the high school planning process, you can email your comment to highschoolfuture@bsd7.org.