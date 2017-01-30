Montana universities respond to travel ban

President Trump's 90 day executive order bans citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the country, unless they have green cards granting them resident status.

There are concerns from both of Montana's universities, as it affects some faculty, staff, and students.

The main message we heard from the university to those affected by the ban: we support you.

UM interim president, Sheila Stearns forwarded a message Monday morning, from the association of public and land grant universities. The message showed concern about the ban and what it means to foreign students and scholars.

"It just seems arbitrary to separate them, from being able to return to us, to their studies, to their work, for 90 days or longer. It just creates consternation and confusion, so we hope it can get clarified and settled soon," said Stearns.

Both University of Montana and Montana State University are members of that association.

On campus, the school of journalism is among the many programs at the university standing in solidarity with those affected.

Larry Abramson, dean of the journalism school says what the Trump administration is doing is inexcusable.

"We think it is fundamental for a college education to travel overseas, and to have overseas visitors come here and share their ideas with us. We think the White House ban is incompatible with that idea," said Abramson.

University of Montana students are in agreement.

"I like that we're sending a message that if you want to learn journalism, that we're going to teach you. Regardless of where you're from, because that doesn't matter," said UM student, Cameron Bucheit.

"It's what this country has always been about. We want to include everything and everyone. That's what makes this place great. But, it's sad that we have to fight so hard to prove that," said another UM student, Austin Hinkle.

The Trump administration says the ban is to last 4 months.