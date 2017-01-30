Trump Education Department delays accountability regulations - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Trump Education Department delays accountability regulations

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is moving to delay regulations aimed at helping states identify failing schools and come up with plans to improve them.
    
The delay was outlined Monday in the Federal Register. It is in line with the administration's move to postpone the effective date of new regulations to give officials time to review them.
    
The Education Department rules provide a framework for states to develop their own accountability plans under the bipartisan education bill signed into law by President Barack Obama. They were released last November.
    
The effective date of the regulations was delayed until March 21. The notice indicated this was the first of several actions the department plans to take involving regulations that have been published but have not yet taken effect.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

