Cardinals lose top 2 picks, must pay Astros $2M for hacking

The 54th annual Broadwater County Rodeo and Fair is always a huge event in Townsend and the first night of this year’s NRA Rodeo is being dedicated to those keeping that community safe.
Day 2 Big Sky Pro Rodeo Roundup Highlights and results. Action held at the Montana Expo Park in Great Falls during the Great Falls state fair.
Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.”
The first Great Bear brew fest will take place on Saturday August 5th in Depot Park in Kalispell.
It was later determined that this call was false report, and there was no fire.
The incident has been cleared and traffic patterns have resumed to normal.
Still in the early planning phase Jentz tells us the project does not have a budget attached to it yet.
According to the Pacific Northwest Research Station, prolonged wildfires can actual damage soil.
James Paxton tied a Mariners' record by winning his seventh straight start, and Seattle beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 Friday night to move back over .500.
Miguel Aparicio hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 2-1 win over the Eugene Emeralds on Thursday.
The Mariners are back to .500 (55-55) after they fell to the Royals, 6-4. The Mariners have now lost their second consecutive game and will play the Royals again tomorrow at 5:15 p.m.
Seahawks rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell has reported to training camp and been added to the 90-man roster. McDowell, Seattle’s top pick in the 2017 draft, did not initially report due to a vehicular accident last month, and is now on the non-football injury list.
Rodríguez is a product of Barcelona’s famous youth academy La Masia, which has produced the likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and countless other world-class players. He then joined Badalona, where he signed his first professional contract and went on to make 127 appearances in La Liga.
Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.”
Mariners lefty Ariel Miranda (7-5) struck out five without a walk in 5 2/3 innings. But he allowed all three homers as Seattle's four-game winning streak ended.
During the Indians' second-half surge, they have scored 56 runs and are currently on a five-game winning streak. Spokane has held opponents to just 31 runs, highlighted by their second shutout of the season on July 28 against the Everett AquaSox.
Seise hit .336 in 27 games in the Arizona League and smacked 11 extra base hits, including three home runs. He also drove in 27 runs while scoring 23 runs in the AZL.
Paxton became the first Seattle pitcher to win six games in any month, going 6-0 with a 1.37 ERA in six starts. Paxton racked up 46 strikeouts with six walks in 39 1/3 innings while holding opposing hitters to a .182 average and a 0.79 WHIP.
