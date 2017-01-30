Winter storm to impact Montana Monday night

MISSOULA- The National Weather Service out of Missoula is advising resident in Western Montana of a significant winter storm moving in to the area Monday night says our weather Authority Dave Cochran.

In an alert sent out, those with the NWS said the storm is expected to bring steady periods of moderate snow across valleys of western Montana.

“Moist westerly flow will interact with the cold air and cause a narrow band of heavy snowfall,” said the release.

Where the storm will move exactly is still hard to tell but the forecasters say it will move west-central/northwest Montana including the Mission valleys, Seeley-Swan valleys, Hwy 200 in the Ovando/Potomac region, I-90 corridor stretching from Lookout Pass to Deerlodge and Missoula/ northern Bitterroot valley.

Then on Tuesday evening, a Canadian cold front will bring colder temperatures into northwest Montana.

Forecasters say that front will work into west central/southwest Montana Tuesday night.

Temperatures are expected to drop down to the single digits to low teens by Wednesday morning.

Localized blowing snow could be expected as the front passes through the region. Also during this time an increase in snowfall intensity is expected over southwest Montana.

For Wednesday, there is quite a bit of uncertainty on how long the snow will linger.

But there is a potential of light to moderate snow to continue into Wednesday, mainly along and south of the I-90 corridor.