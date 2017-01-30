UM makes statement on Trump's travel ban

An AMBER ALERT was sent out at 8 p.m. Friday night. The alert was sent out for a Green Subaru Wagon in the Missoula area. Updates to follow.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the shooting death of a Montana sheriff's deputy in May. Broadwater County Attorney Cory Swanson filed notice on July 25 with the 1st Judicial District Court in Townsend.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Interior Department's internal watchdog says she is investigating phone calls by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to Alaska's Republican senators seeking support for the GOP health care bill.
Governor Steve Bullock has ordered all flags flown in the State of Montana to be at half-staff on August 5 to honor the memories of Trenton Johnson, Brent Witham "and all the wildland firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty."
DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) - A southwestern Montana sheriff's deputy fired shots at a suspect as the suspect drove toward him on a rural road north of Deer Lodge.
