UM makes statement on Trump's travel ban

University of Montana Interim President Sheila Stearns addresses President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on seven countries with concerns on how this will affect the school.

In an email sent out to students Monday morning, Stearns quotes the Association for Public and Land-grant Universities' statement saying:

"The new order is causing significant disruption and hardship to some university students, researchers, faculty, and staff who are citizens of the seven countries targeted and happened to be abroad at the time it was issued. These individuals returned home to visit in compliance with the immigration designation they received, but are now stranded abroad and unable to return to their studies and responsibilities in the U.S. [APLU STATEMENT]"

Trump's ban is blocking travel to and from the following countries: Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia.

The executive order states, "The visa-issuance process plays a crucial role in detecting individuals with terrorist ties and stopping them from entering the United States."

The Department of Homeland Security estimates over 17,000 students were admitted to American universities from those seven countries for the 2015-2016 academic year.

This suspension will last for 90 days and refugee admission will be held off for 120 days.

Stearns says she and UM share the concerns of the APLU, explaining that the impact this executive order will have on the make-up of universities and the education of current students is troubling.

The reason for questioning the ban is explained in the association's statement, which was included in full in Stearns' email:

"Our nation’s universities are enriched and strengthened by the talent, insight, and culture that international students, faculty, researchers, and staff bring. With appropriate and effective vetting, international students from all countries and of all religions have long been a core part of our campus communities and that should continue uninterrupted [APLU STATEMENT]."

While the APLU says the plan hurts diversity, the executive order says it's protecting Americans from bigotry.

"The United States cannot, and should not, admit those who do not support the Constitution, or those who would place violent ideologies over American law. In addition, the United States should not admit those who engage in acts of bigotry or hatred (including "honor" killings, other forms of violence against women, or the persecution of those who practice religions different from their own) or those who would oppress Americans of any race, gender, or sexual orientation [EXECUTIVE ORDER]."

The shared unease is prompting UM to stand with the APLU in asking the ban for current visa and green card holders to be reconsidered.

This ban will "reverberate far beyond the higher education community" the association warns.

Stearns finishes her letter will a statement that UM is following the issue closely and working to figure out how to best address the needs of its students. What that entails is not yet clear, but ABC FOX Montana will continue to follow UM's response.