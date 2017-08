Winter returns to Montana this week with snow beginning tonight and continuing into Tuesday and Wednesday.

A WINTER STORM WATCH will be in effect later today for significant snowfall. We could see over a foot of snow on the mountain passes and 2-6” in some valleys. Here are Monday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 39°/22° Butte: 35°/15° Kalispell: 34°/19° Missoula: 32°/19°