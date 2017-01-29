Messy, critical, dangerous work on Madison Street Bridge - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Messy, critical, dangerous work on Madison Street Bridge

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

Critical work is on the horizon during the week of January 30th for one of Missoula's main arterial bridges.
The Madison Street Bridge grabbed statewide attention in 2016 for it's deteriorating conditions, as a main connector between Western Montana's highway system and the University of Montana.
As of Sunday, old decking along the bridge is being removed, with steel frame, pylons, and additional support structures set to begin sometime in the near future.
Along with delays and alternate routes, city officials are asking all pedestrians and cyclists to avoid work-zones, saying protective barriers will be created to keep debris from falling into the river or along trail systems.

