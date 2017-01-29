Hundreds turn out for "Peace March" in Missoula

Missoula’s Peace March on Sunday afternoon drew hundreds of people from across Western Montana, to protest a number of issues facing the city’s Muslim, refugee and immigrant communities.

Several in attendance said they expected “a couple hundred” people to join in attendance, but none expected the near-thousand people who showed up to march.

Originally the march was charged as a response to Senate Bill 97 in the current Montana Legislature, which would prohibit the use of foreign law in Montana courtrooms; critics believe the bill is quietly targeting Sharia Law, the primary religious law system of Islam.

But many in attendance Sunday believe the march was additionally fueled by President Trump’s Executive Action signed on Friday, which called for “extreme vetting” of immigrants.

“There’s been things happening already, but this is something new, and I think it’s important to show solidarity and support,” said Jonathan Neff, who attended Sunday’s march.

Protestors appeared at all ages, from grandparents to toddlers, and Neff said it’s an important opportunity to raise and teach children about issues like these around the city, state, and United States.

“We’ve talked recently in the last few weeks about refugees and what a refugee means, and you can’t cover everything with a seven year old, but you can talk about people living in an environment that isn’t safe, and what that means,” Neff said.

The march itself began in Caras Park, with hundreds upon hundreds packing underneath the central tent in the heart of Missoula; after a series of speakers, two lines filed through downtown Missoula along Higgins Street, holding signs and chanting in unison.

Other similar marches were held across the country in states like Washington and New York, along with notable protests in Washington DC.