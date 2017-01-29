Butte-Silver Bow County tries to get bids for Metropolitan-Ethernet Services

Butte-Silver Bow County is working to upgrade their internet and communication services.

The upgrade is expected to help residents connect with the courthouse, fire department and police department much more efficiently.

Mike McKillips, I.T Manager for Butte-Silver Bow County said they are trying to get bids for a "Metropolitan-Ethernet Services" from service providers to establish better internet and phone access.

McKillips said if we did a get service provider to bid on it, they might install a fiber cable into the ground or on a telephone line, to get that better connection.

He added the connection would be shared with Butte-Silver Bow facilities like police department and fire department.

"It benefits not only Butte-Silver Bow, the government but also benefits the citizens. Because, through the enhanced communications, we can better serve the public," said McKillips.