ExplorationWorks Museum & Holter Museum celebrate Chinese New Year

The Chinese New Year was Saturday, which means it's officially the year of the fire rooster.

On Sunday, ExplorationWorks Museum and Holter Museum came together to celebrate the Chinese New Year by inviting families to learn more about Asian Cultural and play games.

Sara Feilzer with Exploration Works Museum said their museum and Holter Museum have hosted this celebration for many years now.

Feilzer said cultural events like these are great opportunities to teach kids about different cultures, and it allows them to think and observe things differently.

"And it also helps to expose them to different cultures as well. Because, how else do you get a well-rounded view...Unless your exposed to different cultures," said Feilzer.

Following the festivities, a Chinese new year parade traveled in front of the ExplorationWorks Museum to celebrate the year of the fire rooster.