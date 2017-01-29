Elite Professional Bullriders invades Butte Civic Center

The Elite Professional Bullriders took over the Butte Civic Center tonight. We went behind the scenes to get a closer look at this event.

Kaehl Berg is a bull fighter and owner of Red Eye Rodeo. Half the bulls you see bucking tonight are owned by him. Kaehl has been working with bulls for a good chunk of his life.

"I’ve been rodeoing since I was a freshman in high school,” Kaehl says.

His favorite part, seeing the competition between the bull and the rider.

Kaehl says, “The competition between the bull and the guy and how good everyone gets along they are all out for each other and just watching good bull riding.”

A lot of work goes into putting on this event, Kaehl says they started planning this event right after last years ended.

“Hours upon hours of setting up the arena to making sure we have the bulls brought in here in the right order,” says Kaehl

Handling these massive animals can be a chore, but Kaehl says these bulls know why they are here.

He says, “But they know just like you when you get up in the morning to go to work what you job is, when they run in they know what their job is.”

Kaehl says this event wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for the huge crew behind the scenes getting everything ready.

“They have to load the bulls, to people that set up the arena, the chalk, the light to the grand entries there is a lot that goes into it.”