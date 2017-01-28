How did skijoring originate?

Skijoring kicked off the 2017 Whitefish Winter Carnival today, Saturday January 28 at Whitefish airport.

This event has been a tradition held in Whitefish for over ten years

Hundreds of years ago skijoring was originated in Scandinavian countries as a way to travel during winter and the skier would be pulled behind a reindeer instead of a horse.

Years later according to legend, competitive skijoring started in Colorado when two ranches bet with each other to see who owned the fastest horse…

Since it was midwinter the ranchers decided it would be more interesting to put a skier behind the horse, and the horse that ran the fastest, won.

Now, competitive skiers and riders can sometimes exceed 40 miles per hour on the skijoring course.