Are alternative Twitter accounts the answer to the temporary EPA

Are alternative Twitter accounts the answer to the temporary EPA social media blackout?

WHITEFISH -

After a national social media gag order was issued for all EPA employees last weekend some national parks have taken matters into their own hands and created “alternative” social media sites.

Yellowstone, Badlands and Glacier National Park are just a few national parks to join this alternative social media movement.

These accounts, however, are not officially verified through the parks.

Libby native Fred Johnson tells us he thinks that the information released through these alternative pages could be misleading, "The one concern I would have is if it's being presented in a way that makes people think that it is coming from an official source with the parks and it's false information they're giving out isn't accurate or biased."

Lauren Alley who is the Public Affairs Officer at Glacier National park sent us a list of all of Glacier's official social media accounts.

The alternative Glacier National Park Twitter account was not on that list.

We spoke with the person who manages the secret Yellowstone National Park Twitter account.

They tell us at this point it is still unclear whether it's a private person, park employee or park official that runs all of these alternative social media accounts.

