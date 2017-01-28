Bozeman picks up big win over Skyview in double overtime

The Bozeman Hawks found themselves in a big hole early, but battled back to top Billings Skyview 75-71 in a two overtime game. The Hawks, led by Callahan O'Reilly, fought their way back to take the lead late in the fourth quarter. After ending regulation tied at 59-59, the Hawks and Falcons needed an additional two frames to decide a winner. Senior Lance McCutcheon sealed the win with a massive alley oop dunk and the Hawks students rushed the floor to celebrate with the team.