Montana Western Bulldogs exceeding preseason expectations

The Montana Western Bulldog men entered the season expecting to be good, but not quite this good. The ninth-ranked Bulldogs are 18-3 on the season, but more importantly, 8-1 in the Frontier Conference. They currently sit in first place, a half game up on thirteenth-ranked Carroll College. With seven new players on their roster, head coach Steve Keller said he is surprised by how quickly his team got to this level of play. His players share a similar sentiment and know they'll need to continue to improve if they want to stay atop the Frontier Conference standings.

"I think we're excited and happy with how we are right now," said sophomore forward Riley King. "I think the Frontier Conference is such a tough conference, that any time you got one loss going into, what are we on, game eight or nine. But we're pretty excited about that, but we know pretty easily that can change."

"I think we're pretty good right now," said senior guard Shyke Smalls. "But we can continue to get better, just like any team. But we're starting off pretty good in conference too, so we're always just trying to improve."