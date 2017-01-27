'Dancing with the Missoula Stars': Celebrating 10 years of the Downtown Dance Collective

The 'Dancing wi the Missoula Stars' competition, which is a benefit for the Downtown Dance Collective, is less than one month away.

ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall described Friday's fourth dance rehearsal in one word: tough.

With toughness and tenacity, Dance Pro Katie Lewis introduces Angela to new choreography for her upcoming 'Dancing with the Missoula Stars' dance performance.

Along with slides, the monkey, and quite a few missteps, they tie each previously learned dance together to make one, unique hip-hop routine.

The same strength and dedication to dance found in Katie comes straight from the top from the Downtown Dance Collective's founder and owner, Heather Adams.

"I have the best job in the world," Adams says. "I see people coming in an needing some form of expression that allows them to just be vulnerable with themselves. I watch them leave the space a little taller, a little happier, a little more lifted."

Adams is proud to say that the DDC this year is 10 years strong.

"Oh! It's so exciting! It went by in a blink of an eye in some ways. In other ways, it was a long journey that has taken many twists and turns. The art of dance is vital, truly, in a divided time, in a divided country, art can bring us together."

Looking ahead to the next 10 years, Adams tells Angela that she hopes to expand and bring dance to 'Every body. Every ability.'

"Just started this program, just in the last year, social dance in the public school."

'Dancing with the Missoula Stars' helps raise funds for the DDC. Tickets for the event, which takes place on Saturday, February 18th, are already on sale.