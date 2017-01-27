36 teams compete in a robotics competition at MSU

It was like a scene from Star Wars at Montana State University tonight, as the state robotics competition kicks off.

More than a hundred teams from across the state are competing to make the event the largest ever in Montana.

36 teams competed today, grades seven through twelve, in an effort to make it to the regional competitions. We got behind the scenes with one team from Eureka, Montana. This team has been competing in this event together for five years.

Jamie Good and his team made up of four seniors from Lincoln County High School have a passion for building robots.

Jamie says, "My favorite part is the design so learning what the challenge is and actually having to figure out how to do it efficiently.

Collectively these young men have already 20 years of combined robotics experience. Today, they are putting their hard work to the test by competing against 35 other teams for a spot at the next level.

"Then we would go to super regionals in California and then they take the top half of those teams and you go to Worlds in St. Louis,” says Jamie.

Leading the way for team Eureka is Coach Rob Reynolds. Reynolds is the robotics teacher at Lincoln County High School and he says the amount of work his students put into building this robot, he couldn't be more proud.

Reynolds says, "Well this is definitely the moment of truth for teams. You know, all my hard work is done at this point and it's up to them to pull things off and make it happen."

First Tech Challenge helped organize this event, Edward Huth Affiliate Partner for FTC out of Montana says this is a great precursor for college.

"To have a lot of fun and learn science challenges. How to design your robot how to program your robot, how to work together as a team," says Huth.

Jamie and his team ended up placing fourth in the competition missing the cut to regionals by one. However, He couldn't be happier to be competing alongside his teammates.

Jamie says, "It definitely helps to just be doing all this with your best friends. So there is definitely a lot of fun a lot more fun with them."

We will see how their friendship holds up when they decide who gets custody of the beast.