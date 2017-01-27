Dakota Access Pipeline to move forward: Some Missoulians not pleased

Protests across the country and here in Montana, after President Trump gives his seal of approval to the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Protesters gathered in downtown Missoula Friday, calling on senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester to oppose the pipeline construction.

The protest began in front of Senator Tester’s office and protesters marched to Senator Daines’ office.

There were about 40 people in attendance and their goal was to express their frustrations with the pipeline ruling.

What we know so far is the Trump administration has announced it will aim to go forward with building the pipeline, despite the resilient protesters and water protectors.

If the request goes through, energy transfer partners will complete the 1,100 ft. piece of the 1,172 mile pipeline route.

The pipeline would run under Lake Oahe and would carry oil from the shale oil reserves in North Dakota.

The protesters in attendance today feel their voices aren't being heard and that environmentally, the Trump administration is making the wrong the decision.

"We need to take into consideration the impact these pipelines have on our livelihoods, our environment, this is something we're leaving to the 7th generation. And our decisions that we are making right now are critical for what's ahead," said Missoula resident and protester Lee Bridges.

Bridges said she, along with around 300 others will meet Saturday at Union Hall to discuss the women's march in Washington D.C. Bridges says they want to come together in Missoula to show unity and strength. The event will be from 3p.m. until 5:00 p.m.