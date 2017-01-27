Brother of Idaho man whose body was found in the Yaak speaks out

Last week the body of 31 year old Travis Gillett from Idaho was found in the Yaak on the side of the road.

According to the autopsy Gillett had been shot multiple times, and Lincoln County Sheriff Roby Bowe tells us it appears the body had gone undiscovered for a day.

The state in which the body was found, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s department are investing this crime as a homicide. Who shot Travis and where is still unknown.

We had a chance to speak with David Gillett, Travis’s brother who tells us when the family got the call on the evening on January 16 regarding Travis's death they were in total shock and disbelief. Following his tragic death the Gillett family is rallying together and leaning on each other for support.

David Gillett tells us, "The family has rallied together and we are very grateful for all the law enforcement officials and work that they're putting in and we're hoping and we're praying, and holding faith that justice will be served."

David Gillett is a National Guard Staff Sergeant based in Helena and says, “We hope justice is served and whoever is responsible, if that comes to light you just hope that justice will be served to that person or persons or whoever it may be, because as far as we know right now that's the way the case is pointed right now is a homicide, that's about all I know."

When we asked Gillett what he's going to miss the most about his brother, he told me he didn't feel comfortable answering with one thing, “There are a million things, he was my younger brother separated by one year and I don't think I could pin down one thing that I’m going to miss about him the most."