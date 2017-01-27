Solar eclipse bill amended, endorsed by House committee - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Solar eclipse bill amended, endorsed by House committee

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By BOB MOEN
Associated Press
    
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - A state House committee has endorsed a bill that aims to help deal with the expected onslaught of visitors coming to Wyoming to view the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21.
    
The House Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee endorsed an amended version of House Bill 187 on a 5-4 vote Friday.
    
State Homeland Security Director Guy Cameron estimates about 350,000 people could visit the state just to watch the eclipse.
    
The bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, of Cheyenne, would appropriate $100,000 in state grants to help local governments handle extra costs associated with the eclipse.
    
The committee voted to strip a provision of the bill allowing the governor to authorize up to eight hours of administrative leave for state employees on that day.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.