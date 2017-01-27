Trial underway for man charged with killing girlfriend - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Trial underway for man charged with killing girlfriend

By Associated Press

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A trial is underway in Missoula in the case of a man charged with beating and stabbing his girlfriend and dumping her in Pattee Canyon southeast of the city in December 2015.
    
Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst told jurors Thursday that 26-year-old Charlie Ann Wyrick was afraid of Emmanuel Flores Gomez and had told her friends if she went missing to look for her body up Pattee Canyon.
    
Pabst told jurors Wyrick was badly injured when Gomez tossed her off the road and into a ravine, where she froze. Her body was found on Dec. 27, 2015, seven days after she had last been seen.
    
Public defender Lisa Kauffman said the state doesn't have a murder weapon or any witnesses to support the deliberate homicide charge.
    
The trial could last up to 10 days.

