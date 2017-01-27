Overnight armed standoff in Alberton ends in arrest - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Overnight armed standoff in Alberton ends in arrest

ALBERTON -

Mineral County Sheriff, Tom Bauer, confirms an armed stand-off concluded in Alberton Friday.

A call came in near 11:30 p.m. last night about a domestic dispute wherein a suspect, 33 year old Leonard Upton, shot out a neighbors window with a b.b. gun and pointed a pistol at various Alberton residents.

Mineral County Deputies responded to the call, and found an armed Upton in his home unwilling to come out.

A perimeter was established around Upton’s residence, as Mineral County Officers attempted to defuse the situation.

Around 6am this morning, Sheriff Bauer says a call was placed to Missoula SWAT for assistance.

A briefing with Missoula SWAT forces was held around 8 am.

By 9:30am Upton was convinced to exit his residence and surrender to authorities.

Leonard Upton is facing two counts of Felony Criminal Endangerment, and one count of Felony Assault.

