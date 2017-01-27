Public input wanted for Westlake BMX Park

The City of Bozeman Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to share ideas for the Westlake BMX Park.

Public input meetings will be held on Tuesday, January 31st at 4:00 PM and Thursday, February 1 at 6:00 PM, in the Madison Room, second floor of Bozeman City Hall. Anyone interested in future plans for the park may attend either meeting.

Westlake Park is located at W. Tamarack and N. Fifth and currently includes a BMX track, the Children’s Memorial Garden, community garden plots, and a dirt parking area. The park is being developed with assistance from the Midtown Urban Renewal Board and will be funded in part by development in the district.

An Online City Hall Survey will be posted at www.bozeman.net/onlinecityhall during the month of February. Call 406-582-2908 for more information or assistance.

