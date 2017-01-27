Who will be the new CEO at Kalispell Regional Healthcare?

According to Kalispell Regional Healthcare, CEO Velinda Stevens passed away on January 22 after a long battle with cancer.

Director of Marketing and Communications, Mellody Sharpton tells us that this is a very difficult time as Stevens had been with KRH for nearly eighteen years, “You know, obviously this is a very difficult time as Velinda was our President for nearly eighteen years. We’re coping as best we can.”

Sharpton says that Stevens was a very private person and never let her illness detract from her work, “Even on her worst day she was still very focused on the health needs of our patients, our employees and our medical staff.”

Sharpton goes onto say that Stevens often put everyone else’s needs above her own.

So what’s next for the hospital?

Sharpton tells us that while the Regional Board of Trustees searches for a full time CEO and President, they have appointed Board Trustee Curtis Lund as the interim CEO. Sharpton anticipates the search for a full time CEO will take a year.

Our thoughts go out to the KRMC during this difficult time.

Photo courtesy of Kalispell Regional Healthcare