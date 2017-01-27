Montana Special Olympic athlete headed to Austria for World Games

A Special Olympic athlete in Montana scores big with an opportunity to represent the U.S. in the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria.

29-year-old Timothy Zavarelli is one of just four athletes in the nation to deliver the Flame of Hope to the opening ceremony as a member for the Law Enforcement Torch Run Final Leg team.

"Its a once in a life-time deal and its excellent," says Zavarelli.

Zavarelli has been competing in the Special Olympics for the past 17 years. He has over 30 medals in his room ranging from bronze to gold, but in this years winter games he hopes to take home a different trophy.

The Flame of Hope symbolizes the courage and celebration of diversity that the Special Olympics movement represents. It's a message Zavarelli is very familiar with as a global messenger for the organization.

He gives speeches and presentations around Missoula under the mentor-ship of Missoula Police Captain Richard Stepper. Stepper also happens to be one of Zavarelli's biggest fans.

"He gets out there and he talks about acceptance and the Special Olympics. He's very passionate about it. He loves to compete. It's easier to name the sports he doesn't do."

The torch run is 10 days of running with 130 other people including law enforcement and nine other athletes. They'll cross the entire country of Austria signaling the end of hundreds of Torch Runs throughout the year that created awareness and support for the Special Olympics.

It's exhausting work, but work Zavarelli says that has helped him grow in many ways as a team member and global messenger.

His favorite part of being a Special Olympian is "the joy of being around other athletes and being able to compete in sports he wouldn't have been able to compete in."

Zavarelli leaves for Austria on March 7th and will be running with Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Art Collins.

He is raising money to participate in the Flughafen Sea Polar Plunge in Austria. If he raises $2,500 he gets his very own 2017 Austria Final Leg Torch to bring home to Montana. Fifty percent of the money donated will go back to the local Special Olympics program.

To help donate to Zavarelli's trip, click here.

