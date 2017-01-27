Shorthanded Griz drop 3rd straight, fall to EWU 72-60 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Shorthanded Griz drop 3rd straight, fall to EWU 72-60

The Griz were without their top two leading scorers Ahmaad Rorie and Walter Wright because of a "coaches decision" and the Griz dropped their third straight game losing to Eastern Washington 72-60. The Griz started out with a 6-0 run but couldn't keep it going as they got into foul trouble and the Eagles bullied them on the boards outrebounding them 36-27. Montana is now 5-4 in conference and will host Idaho on Saturday at 7 which you can watch live on SWX. Below is the full box score from the game. 

VISITORS: Eastern Washington 14-7  (6-2 BSC)

                          TOT-FG  3-PT         REBOUNDS

## Player Name            FG-FGA FG-FGA FT-FTA OF DE TOT PF  TP  A TO BLK S MIN

14 PEATLING, Mason..... f  5-7    3-3    0-0    2  1  3   5  13  0  1  0  0  26

24 WILEY, Jacob........ f  3-5    0-0    4-4    1  3  4   5  10  1  1  1  2  25

44 VON HOFE, Felix..... f  0-7    0-5    0-0    0  2  2   0   0  0  0  0  0  28

13 VULIKIC, Luka....... g  5-7    0-0    0-1    3  3  6   3  10  0  1  0  2  35

32 BLIZNYUK, Bogdan.... g 11-16   2-3    4-5    2  8 10   3  28  3  4  2  0  33

02 GIBSON, Ty..........    1-3    1-3    0-0    0  0  0   0   3  0  0  0  2  13

04 WASHINGTON, Sir.....    1-3    0-0    6-10   0  3  3   3   8  1  2  0  0  21

20 BENZEL, Cody........    0-1    0-1    0-0    0  0  0   1   0  1  0  0  0   3

34 HUNT, Jesse.........    0-3    0-2    0-0    3  2  5   1   0  0  1  0  0  16

   TEAM................                         2  1  3             1

   Totals..............   26-52   6-17  14-20  13 23 36  21  72  6 11  3  6 200

TOTAL FG% 1st Half: 14-29 48.3%   2nd Half: 12-23 52.2%   Game: 50.0%  DEADB

3-Pt. FG% 1st Half:  4-11 36.4%   2nd Half:  2-6  33.3%   Game: 35.3%   REBS

F Throw % 1st Half:  3-5  60.0%   2nd Half: 11-15 73.3%   Game: 70.0%    0

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HOME TEAM: Montana 10-12 (5-4 BSC)

                          TOT-FG  3-PT         REBOUNDS

## Player Name            FG-FGA FG-FGA FT-FTA OF DE TOT PF  TP  A TO BLK S MIN

20 KRSLOVIC,Fabijan.... f  2-5    0-0    3-4    2  2  4   5   7  2  1  0  1  17

31 LOPEZ,Jack.......... f  1-5    0-3    2-2    0  3  3   2   4  0  0  0  0  28

00 OGUINE,Michael...... g  4-9    0-1    6-7    2  5  7   3  14  2  2  1  2  35

01 DUNN,Mario.......... g  2-4    2-4    1-2    0  2  2   3   7  0  2  1  1  26

04 PRIDGETT,Sayeed..... g  5-11   0-0    1-2    2  3  5   2  11  4  2  0  1  38

15 SPOJA,Trever........    1-1    1-1    0-0    0  0  0   0   3  0  0  0  0   1

24 MOOREHEAD,Bobby.....    2-5    1-3    0-1    0  2  2   1   5  0  1  0  2  25

32 MISIPEKA-WARD,Aaron.    0-0    0-0    0-0    0  0  0   1   0  0  0  0  0   3

33 SAMUELSON,Jared.....    2-3    0-0    1-2    1  1  2   1   5  1  0  1  0  10

34 GFELLER,Brandon.....    1-4    0-2    2-4    0  0  0   2   4  0  0  0  1  17

   TEAM................                         1  1  2

   Totals..............   20-47   4-14  16-24   8 19 27  20  60  9  8  3  8 200

TOTAL FG% 1st Half:  9-24 37.5%   2nd Half: 11-23 47.8%   Game: 42.6%  DEADB

3-Pt. FG% 1st Half:  1-5  20.0%   2nd Half:  3-9  33.3%   Game: 28.6%   REBS

F Throw % 1st Half:  8-12 66.7%   2nd Half:  8-12 66.7%   Game: 66.7%    4

  • NBA Coach and Analyst Jeff Van Gundy to Speak at Carroll

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 10:16 PM EDT2017-07-27 02:16:02 GMT

    Former New York Knicks and Houston Rockets head coach and current ESPN/ABC NBA Analyst Jeff Van Gundy will come to Carroll as a speaker at the annual men's basketball fundraising banquet.

  • Cats, Griz Prepare for Upcoming Football Season

    Sunday, July 23 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-07-24 03:38:30 GMT

    We are now only weeks away from the beginning of the college football season here in the state of Montana. 

  • Caleb Stetzner Wins Montana State Men's Amateur Championship

    Saturday, July 22 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-07-23 03:48:24 GMT
    It wasn't a pretty back nine, but Anaconda's Caleb Stetzner will take his trophy anyways. The MSU-Billings college golfer wins the 100th edition of the Montana State Men's Amateur Championship in Missoula with a -6 score. Coming into the final day with a one stroke lead, Stetzner was being chased by two Billings high school golfers, Joey Moore and Sean Benson, only one and two shots back respectively.  The back nine started brilliantly for Benson, who holed out a 110 yard s...
  • Gubrud, Tiuli named to STATS preseason All-America team

    Courtesy: EWU AthleticsCourtesy: EWU Athletics

    Gubrud broke the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision record for passing yards with 5,160. In all, he broke three FCS records, seven Big Sky Conference marks and 18 EWU records. He finished with 48 touchdown passes and a Big Sky record of 5,766 yards of total offense.

  • Steve Gleason to receive WSU’s highest alumni honor

    Courtesy: Washington State UniversityCourtesy: Washington State University

    Former Cougar and NFL standout Steve Gleason will receive Washington State University’s 2017 Regents’ Distinguished Alumnus Award, the university’s highest alumni honor, Aug. 10 on the Pullman campus.

  • Former Zag Karnowski signs pro contract in Spain

    Courtesy: Gonzaga AthleticsCourtesy: Gonzaga Athletics

    Karnowski ended his career as Gonzaga's second all-time leader in blocks with 152 and sixth in total rebounds with 819. He also became one of eight players in school history to score 1,000 points and grab 600 rebounds during his time with Gonzaga.

