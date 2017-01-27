Sentinel get sweep of Helena, Glacier wins thriller

In a Class AA matchup that everyone was waiting to see, the undefeated Sentinel Spartans went on the road tonight to take on the one-loss Helena Bengals, and the Spartans came out on top, 47-42.,

The Bengal men went the opposite way to Missoula, and the Spartans throttle them, winning 67-38. Sam Beighle, Will Mytty, and Braden Danzinger all had great games for the Spartans.

Finally tonight, the Glacier Wolfpack, with only one loss on the season, went down south to Missoula to take on the Hellgate Knights, and the Wolfpack get a last second shot at the buzzer to stun the Knights. They win this game 53-52.