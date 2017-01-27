Mattress Firm Student Athlete; Claudia Wiese

She is the hardest worker on the team she always gives 110% no matter what,” said Hellgate Senior Kaci Paffhausen.



“She’s a leader on the floor and she’s a leader off the floor,” said Hellgate Head Coach Rob Henthorn.



Claudia Wiese is a senior on the Hellgate basketball team, but as you just heard from her teammate and coach she’s much much more than that. She has a 4.0 GPA, is the Co-President of the Save program (students against violating the Earth) and her focus is always on one thing. Get better in everything she does.



“As a human being you should always be looking to improve, I think as a student you have so many opportunities to help out there are so many clubs and just capitalizing on just one of those in something that matters to you and is important to you and can push you further. It has driven my passions and for what I want to do in the future,” said Wiese.



Wiese has already built up quite a resume in high school as she helped Hellgate win a national Green Ribbon Award for the schools sustainability efforts, which include a rooftop garden, composting programs and weekly recycling.



“It’s really important to me you know the Earth takes care of us, in a kind of cliche way, so it’a only fair to give back.,” said Wiese.



Wiese also is a star keeper on the soccer team and on top of everything else she helped organize a school dance that raised 3,000 dollars for the Make-A-Wish foundation.



“Claudia is a coaches dream she gives 110% every opportunity. Claudia is one of those girls that if she puts her mind to it she gets it done,” said Henthorn.



“She is always positive she never brings anyone down she brings you up and the team up and that’s nice to be around all the time,” said Paffhausen.



Wiese doesn’t have a college picked out yet but of course knows she wants to study environmental sciences or engineering, In Missoula Shaun Rainey SWX Sports.