Butte Woman Arrested After Helena Murder

Chief of Police Troy McGee with Helena Police Department said Dispatch received a call early Wednesday morning from Motel 6 in Helena. The caller reported hearing a gunshot just before he saw a man walking outside the Motel with what appeared to be blood on his hands.

Arriving Officers found an adult male, 31 years old, in the parking lot who appeared to have been shot. Law enforcement attempted to save his life, but the man died.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Chief McGee said Helena Officers believe Brandon LeClair, 41, was likely involved in the incident. LeClair left the area prior to the police arriving.

McGee also adds a 30-year-old woman named Travis Holly Stephens from Butte was with LeClair at the motel.

He believes that Stephens was present when LeClair allegedly shot the 31-old-year man.

At the crime scene, officers took Stephens into custody and was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

A warrant for deliberate homicide was issued for Brandon James LeClair out of Lewis and Clark County Justice Court and signed by Judge Swingley.

Eventually, Brandon LeClair was discovered at the Town Pump in Boulder, Mont. Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, along with Officers from the Helena Police Department, responded to the Town Pump in Boulder, where LeClair was arrested without incident.

LeClair will be booked into the Jefferson County Jail in Boulder.