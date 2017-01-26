Starting January 30th Montana IDs will no longer allow you into secure federal facilities

Starting January 30th Montana IDs will no longer allow you into the Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls along with other secure government facilities. Also, beginning in 2018 Montanans will no longer be able to fly without a compliant federal id.

"I think it's kind of overdone," says Matt Molzahn.

I caught up with Matt at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. He and all these other people will not be able to use their Montana drivers licenses to get through airport security in 2018, because Montana refused to update its IDs to comply with the real id act.

Matt says, "I also think it has the potential to do good but more so when I think about it personally I do enjoy the sense of privacy that I do get to take home with me at the end of the day in Montana, I think that I would not be for it."

Senators Jon tester and Steve Daines agree with Matt. With the deadline approaching, they are asking Security Secretary John Kelly to grant Montana an emergency REAL ID waiver.

Senator Tester says, "I as all Montanans have a lot of concern about REAL ID and invasion of our privacy but they're are deadlines looming and I would hope that the new secretary of Homeland security will work with us to find a workable solution for the REAL ID problems."

Senator Daines says, "The REAL ID act infringes on Montanas privacy and civil liberties and it's not what Montanans want. As Montana's Senator I will ensure their voices are heard and will work to scrap this intrusive law."

Montana isn't the only state to not comply with the REAL ID Act. The states in red, Washington, Minnesota, Missouri and Maine also don't comply. The states in yellow have a limited extension and the green states are complying. I spoke with Will Claxton from Colorado, a state that is compliant with the act and he says this is important for our nation's security.

Claxton says, "Well I think we gotta be secure right? So if you need to have electronics in your license, to comply with being able to quickly swipe and find out the details of the background of people then I think its fine."

But while Matt agrees that things need to be more secure he says he feels it's still stripping away that sense of privacy that we have. But unless Senator Tester and Daines are successful in getting an emergency extension on the real ID act, Matt and the rest of these people will soon need to carry a passport a lot more often.