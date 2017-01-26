January can bring low crimes rates in Butte-Silver Bow

In Butte-Silver Bow, crime can slow to a crawl in the start of a new year.

Undersheriff George Skuletich said it slows down every January, mostly because of the weather.

Skuletich said people in cold temperatures like this tend to stay inside, which is even true for people who are prone to commit crimes.

However, Skuletich expects it to pick back up in March, as it does every year.

“March we have Saint Patrick's Day and stuff so our crime status goes up during that time frame. We also have spring break coming up during that time frame, so it starts picking up a little bit then and continues to increase throughout the summer,” said Skueltich.

Skuletich said this January crime has dropped compared to last January.