Bison slaughter in Yellowstone National Park is temporarily halted by Governor Bullock

Bison slaughter in Yellowstone Park is temporarily halted by the Governor.

Governor Bullock sent a letter to park superintendent Daniel Wenk last week stating "I am invoking my authority to prohibit the transfer of these or any other bison from department of interior managed lands or facilities, to slaughter in Montana.

This includes the 40 bison that are currently held in the Stephens Creek quarantine facility in Yellowstone. The animals were scheduled to go to the Fort Peck Indian Reservation once declared brucellosis free. As of January 12th, at least 100 bison from Yellowstone had been trapped in corrals as the National Park Service works to reduce herd sizes. Yellowstone Superintendent Dan Wenk says this move is a putting the park behind schedule.

“If we can't ship Bison we can't meet our goals,” said Superintendent Dan Wenk.“The Park Service is doing this taking these actions on behalf of the state of Montana in terms of the mediation court settlement of how we manage bison. So this is not something we want to do even start we're doing it because we have an agreement that was signed by the Governor of Montana the Secretary of Interior and Secretary of Agriculture to manage a population that is 2000 animals over right now. We’re frustrated by not being able to meet or commitments and we're anxiously waiting and resolution."

Governor Bullock's office says they are looking for a facility in Montana to house the 40 bison and they are hopeful they will find a quick solution in the next few days.

Wenk says the 40 animals wanted by Montana's Fort Peck Tribes faced possible slaughter, because the park needs to clear space at the capture facility where they're being held.