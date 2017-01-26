Missoula gun ordinance "unconstitutional"

“Unconstitutional and unenforceable,” words Attorney General Tim Fox used to describe Missoula's controversial gun ordinance in a legal opinion he issued Thursday.

The ordinance, passed by city council members three months ago, requires a background check on all private gun sales and transfers within city limits.

Attorney General Fox says the ordinance violates Montana law and the second amendment.

Fox issued the legal opinion at the request of Montana House Speaker Austin Knudsen.

Missoula city council Bryan von Lossberg said what Fox laid out in his letter came as no surprise.

Fox said at first glance, the background check ordinance seems legal, but upon closer inspection it violates Montana state law.

The law says city governments cannot limit people's ability to get guns.

Von Lossberg introduced the background check ordinance in 2015.

He issued this on behalf of some of his constituents who showed him compelling data about how using background checks for gun transactions could save lives.

"I'm disappointed. I think the ordinance had a real opportunity to save lives in those regards and we will see what we can do to make progress in those areas moving forward," said von Lossberg.

Von Lossberg also says they could appeal Fox's opinion to the courts, but they have no plans to do so at this time.