Identity released of woman found deceased on 5th St. - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Identity released of woman found deceased on 5th St.

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

The Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott is releasing the name of the woman who was found deceased on the 900 block of 5th Street as Annette E. Buelow, 53, of Missoula.

The official cause and manner of death is pending completion of a toxicology report. 

The police department noted that "there is no reason to believe" that the death of Christina England and Buelow are related.

Detectives with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office don't think foul play was involved in the death of Christina England, but official cause and manner is also pending completion of a toxicology report.

