Daines to serve on five Senate Appropriation subcommittees

U.S. Senator Steve Daines today announced that he has been selected to serve on five Senate Appropriations subcommittees.

Daines will serve on the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations Subcommittees on Defense; Interior, Environment and Related Agencies; State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs; Financial Services and General Government; and, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development and Related Agencies.

Daines noted that the subcommittees’ focus will address a number of issues of great importance to Montana, including the management of public lands and support for Montana’s mission at Malmstrom Air Force Base and expanding access to broadband for rural communities.