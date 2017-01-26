Police: two arrests in casino robbery, more arrests expected

On January 11 the Kalispell Police Department arrested a 22-year-old Kalispell resident, Andrew Nelson, for a probation violation.

Nelson is a suspect in an armed robbery of a casino on West Idaho Street that occurred on January 10. The investigation connected Nelson to the Robbery and a warrant was issued by the Flathead County Attorney for Robbery and Kidnapping. Nelson was served with the warrant while incarcerated for the Probation Violation.

He's currently being held on $100,000 bond.



On January 26 the Kalispell Police Department also arrested a 26-year-old Kalispell resident, Mason Smith, on a warrant for Robbery and Kidnapping relating to the robbery. S

Smith was remanded to the Flathead County Detention Facility with a bond amount of $100,000. The kidnapping charge is related to the unlawful detention of the employee of the casino during the robbery.



The investigation remains on-going and further arrests are expected the PD says.

The subsequent investigation involved State of Montana Probation and Parole Officers and an Investigator from the State of Montana Gambling Control Division.