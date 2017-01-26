Official: Trump wants to slash EPA workforce, budget - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Official: Trump wants to slash EPA workforce, budget

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By MICHAEL BIESECKER
Associated Press
    
WASHINGTON (AP) - The former head of President Donald Trump's transition team at the Environmental Protection Agency says he expects the new administration to seek significant budget and staff cuts.
    
Myron Ebell left the transition team last week. Ebell says in an interview with The Associated Press that his specific proposals to the White House remain confidential.
    
But asked what he personally would like to see, Ebell replied that slashing the agency workforce by half would be a good start.
    
Ebell predicts the president may seek to cut about $1 billion from the EPA's $8 billion annual budget. He also says Trump likely will seek significant reductions to the agency's workforce of about 15,000 employees.
    
The transition staff at EPA has mandated a temporary media blackout and a freeze on contracts and grants.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.