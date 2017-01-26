Attorney general calls Missoula gun ordinance "unconstitutional and unenforceable"

Attorney General Tim Fox squashes a controversial city of Missoula ordinance requiring background checks on private gun sales in city limits.

On Thursday Fox laid out his opinion in a letter to Speaker of the House Austin Knudsen, R-Culbertson, saying the ordinance is unconstitutional and Montana state law prohibits local governments from infringing on second amendment rights.

The background check ordinance took effect three months ago after it passed through Missoula City Council with an 8-4 vote.

The ordinance does have several exceptions including “temporary transfers” in case of emergency self-defense or at shooting ranges, as well as transfers between family members and antique firearm collectors.

From its inception, the ordinance was met with a wide range of criticism, support and varied legal opinions.

Missoula City Attorney Jim Nugent said in October 2015 that the people of Missoula have the constitutional right to petition their local government to consider an issue that relates to public safety.”

In the same time period, Attorney General Fox responded with his personal, not legal, opinion saying, “Contrary to the opinion of the city attorney, whom I respect, I believe that Missoula’s proposed gun control ordinance is prohibited by state law and likely violates our constitutional right to keep and bear arms.”

Before the ordinance took effect this fall Speaker Knudsen said he believes it violates state and national law and vowed to call on Fox for a legal opinion.

In his letter, Fox says at first glance, there is no limitation on Missoula’s authority to regulate firearm sales or transfers, based on powers in the city’s charter.

Upon closer inspection, Fox says Missoula’s attempts to regulate any acquisition of firearms breaks a specific Montana law (Mont. Code Annotated 7-1-111[9]) that “denies powers” to local city governments, including “any power that applies to or affects the right to keep or bear arms, except that a local government has the power to regulate the carrying of concealed weapons.”

Based on this law, Fox says the ordinance cannot be enforced.

At the time of writing Missoula city officials have not released a statement on Fox’s opinion, but are expected to Thursday afternoon.