Tribe briefs governor on efforts to clear out protest camp

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Standing Rock Sioux leaders have briefed North Dakota officials including Gov. Doug Burgum on efforts to clear out a camp near the reservation that for months has housed hundreds and sometimes thousands of Dakota Access pipeline opponents.



Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki says the governor didn't offer any state aid during the five-hour meeting Wednesday night at the tribe's casino, but "we're exploring all of our options." He declined to elaborate.



The protest camp has dwindled to fewer than 300 people due to harsh winter weather, pipeline work being stalled and the tribe's call for people to leave before spring flooding season. But some people have vowed to stay.



Some camp occupants attended the meeting. The camp in a Facebook post expressed appreciation for Burgum's appearance but didn't provide meeting details.

