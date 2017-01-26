Tribe briefs governor on efforts to clear out protest camp - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Tribe briefs governor on efforts to clear out protest camp

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Standing Rock Sioux leaders have briefed North Dakota officials including Gov. Doug Burgum on efforts to clear out a camp near the reservation that for months has housed hundreds and sometimes thousands of Dakota Access pipeline opponents.
    
Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki says the governor didn't offer any state aid during the five-hour meeting Wednesday night at the tribe's casino, but "we're exploring all of our options." He declined to elaborate.
    
The protest camp has dwindled to fewer than 300 people due to harsh winter weather, pipeline work being stalled and the tribe's call for people to leave before spring flooding season. But some people have vowed to stay.
    
Some camp occupants attended the meeting. The camp in a Facebook post expressed appreciation for Burgum's appearance but didn't provide meeting details.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.