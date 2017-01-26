UPDATE: Death in Yaak being investigated as homicide

Sheriff Bowe confirms that it is now a homicide investigation. Gillett's body had multiple gunshot wounds.

The Sheriff tells us that the circumstances in which the body was found was particularly unusual, ""First of all we found the body laying along the side the road and that doesn't usually happen," says Bowe. "We get notified in these type of situations rather quickly and this was delayed a few days, so that also makes it a little unique."

Bowe tells us that Gillett's body was found on a road in the Yaak and that it was apparent it had been there for at least a day after the initial crime had been committed.

When we asked local Libby resident, Jeff Robertson about the case, he told us in his 58 years of living in Libby he had never heard of a murder quite like this, "Not that I can really recall, I mean there have been a few murders around here before, but none that I can think of (compared to this one)."

Currently law enforcement are interviewing friends and family to find a motive for the murder.

A witness said Gillett had a package on him that he was going to deliver. To whom and what was inside is unknown.

The Sheriff stresses that the public is in no immediate danger.