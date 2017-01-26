Highlights of Donald Trump's first interview as POTUS

For his first official interview as President of the United States, Donald Trump tackled a number of issues dating from his earliest days on the campaign trail to his first week in office.

Opening up with discussion on his proposed wall along the Mexican border, President Trump confirmed the wall will be built and will cost the American people nothing, and gave a timeline of four weeks before his immigration policy will become more clear.

Trump also made reference to millions of illegal votes in the 2016 election, but claimed they were all for Hillary Clinton, adding “I would have won the popular vote it I campaigned for the popular vote.”

On the subject of repealing the Affordable Care Act, and the concerns of millions of Americans that they may lose their health insurance, President Trump stated: “Obamacare is a disaster. We are going to come up with a new plan ideally not an amended plan because right now if you look at the pages they're this high. We're gonna come up with a new plan that's going to be better health care for more people at a lesser cost... Here's what I can assure you, we are going to have a better plan, much better health care, much better service treatment, a plan where you can have access to the doctor that you want and the plan that you want. We're gonna have a much better health care plan at much less money.”

While Trump stated he did not find the conversation of voter fraud to be a dangerous one, he said he referred to the dangers of Chicago shootings, saying he will hold the mayor of Chicago responsible for correcting the crime in his city.

That topic led into the discussion of waterboarding and torture, to which Donald Trump stated: “When they're shooting-- when they're chopping off the heads of our people and other people, when they're chopping off the heads of people because they happen to be a Christian in the Middle East, when ISIS is doing things that nobody has ever heard of since Medieval times, would I feel strongly about waterboarding? As far as I'm concerned we have to fight fire with fire. Now that being said I'm going with General Matins. I'm going with my secretary because I think Pompeo's gonna be phenomenal. I'm gonna go with what they say. But I have spoken as recently as 24 hours ago with people at the highest feel of intelligence. And I asked them the question, ‘Does it work? Does torture work?’ And the answer was, ‘Yes, absolutely.’ “

President Trump also added additional comment on the situation across the Middle East, adding perspective on America’s shortcomings and how it affected the formation of ISIS: “We should've taken the oil. And if we took the oil you wouldn't have ISIS. And we would have had wealth. We have spent right now $6 trillion in the Middle East. And our country is falling apart… Our roads, our bridges, our schools, it's falling apart. We have spent as of one month ago $6 trillion in the Middle East. And in our country we can't afford to build a school in Brooklyn or we can't afford to build a school in Los Angeles. And we can't afford to fix up our inner cities. We can't afford to do anything. Look, it's time. It's been our longest war. We've been in there for 15, 16 years. Nobody even knows what the date is because they don't really know when did we start. But it's time. It's time.”

Among the other various topics of conversation in his interview, President Trump made several references to the size of his inauguration crowd, the historical significance of the Oval Office, and his relationship with Barack Obama, including the final letter written from the former President and left for him in the Oval Office.