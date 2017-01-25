Federal Hiring Freeze could have major impact on Veteran's Affairs

President Trump on Monday signed the executive action to implement a hiring freeze of federal workers in an effort to cut government payrolls.

Exempt from the freeze, National Security, Public Safety and the Military. Tester says, he wants the veteran’s affairs department to be added to that list.

Dave Kuntz press secretary for Senator Tester says, "Senator Tester knows that the folks who serve this country were made promises and the VA is critical to upholding those promises and with the President's Executive Order we're not confident that the folks are going to get hired in time to make sure that the Veterans are getting in the door."

According to Senator Tester with VA hospitals and clinics understaffed more than 450-thousand veterans are currently waiting for their disability, education and survivor benefits to be processed in a timely manner. And he says its quote unacceptable.

Kuntz says, "We know that wait times are too long and we think the executive order to freeze hiring's at the VA are only going to lead to longer wait times."

Senator Steve Daines, Tester's Republican counterpart in the senate also released a statement on the federal hiring freeze and shared an opposing sentiment.

Daines says, "Montanans know that we don't need a larger federal government with more bureaucracy. The federal government must become more efficient and accountable to tax payers and everything should be on the table."

The VA Office of Public Affairs is trying to remedy the situation. It released a statement yesterday saying, "The department of Veteran’s Affairs intends to exempt anyone it deems necessary for public safety, including frontline caregivers."