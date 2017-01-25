Health Officials say Norovirus and Influenza is spreading

It's no surprise that winter can bring in some nasty colds.

Health officials say the Norovirus and Influenza have already been reported in some Montana counties.

Pam Whitney, Registered Nurse with Missoula County Health Department said If you have the Flu or Norovirus, you should go see your doctor.

Whitney said the norovirus is similar to food poisoning. The Norovirus shares the same symptoms as food poisoning such as vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain. As for the Flu symptoms can range from high fever to muscle or body aches.

Whitney did add that with the Flu you can get antibiotics to treat it. However, for the Norovirus she said there is no cure or treatment available.

"Influenza you can take the Tamiflu but that needs to be given pretty soon after your symptoms start. For the Norovirus the main thing is to stay hydrated. There is no real cure or antibiotics for that one,” said Whitney.

Whitney did say they have seen some cases of both these viruses in their department. She added the health department has also been receiving reports about the viruses showing up in the Flathead County.

ABC FOX Montana also talked to Butte-Silver Bow Health Department and they said they have also received reports about locals in their county having these viruses as well.

Whitney said the Flu usually ends around June, however, the Norovirus it’s unknown.