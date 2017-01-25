Gallatin County preliminary flood map changes some homeowners risk level

Warm weather and melting snow sets the scene for ice jams and flooding.

So you might be wondering should I get flood insurance?

For some Bozeman and Gallatin County homeowners it could be a different answer as the county adjusts its flood plan.

The preliminary flood insurance rate maps have three areas including high risk, moderate risk, and low risk.

The big thing about the new map is it may change risks for some homeowners.

In this new map some areas which were considered as high flood plains have moved to low risk while others have moved to high flood risk.

Gallatin County Floodplain Administrator Sean O'Callaghan says it's best to educate yourself and take a look at the new maps.

The people who live in a high-risk area, commonly known as the 100-year floodplain, are the primary focus of this map.

These property owners will be recommended to buy flood insurance and future developments in this area will have more regulations.

For high-risk areas, it’s a 1 in 4 chance of flooding during 30 years.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, the high flood risk is a much higher risk than the combined risk of a house fire or theft.

O'Callaghan says these maps needed the update.

"Right now the maps we’re working under was adopted in the 80s with some limited updates since then, but these two projects are comprehensive update at looking at flooding for the Bozeman Creek Watershed and the West Gallatin,” said O’Callaghan. “That's a big deal and we're very fortunate to have that kind of opportunity from FEMA in the state. The project’s total cost is roughly $1 million so that's a big investment and those types of hazards in the community."

This goes along with a statement sent out today by Matt Rosendale, Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, who is urging Montanans to prepare early for potential flooding brought on by this winter's heavy snowfall.

He says buying insurance early is crucial to being covered during a flood.

If you would like to learn more there will be a meeting held January 25th at the Gallatin County Courthouse from 6 to 8 in the community room for Gallatin County residents to come look at the changes in the maps, to talk about flood insurance and share your input about the new flood plain map they're working on to be finished by 2018.

To learn more or to view the floodplain map, click here.