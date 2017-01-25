Two unrelated deaths in past two weeks

A developing story Missoula; two women found dead outside of different residences in less than a week.

Missoula county Sheriff T.J. McDermott says 33 year-old Christina England was found dead outside of an apartment on Alex Lane, and her cause of death is still under investigation.

Her autopsy report is complete and now the sheriff’s office is awaiting results of the toxicology report.

ABC FOX Montana is still waiting on the name and cause of death of a Missoula woman found dead outside of a house Wednesday night.

She was found on the 900 block of south 5th street.

We spoke with Missoula Police Detective Sergeant Travis Welsh, and he says the woman is in her fifties and they are not calling the death suspicious at this time.

Investigations can take a while and we learned more about all of the pieces law enforcement looks at when they're investigating a death.

Welsch says these two deaths aren't entirely uncommon, as every winter is different.

"You generally don't find a lot of people dying out in public which could be why these two cases have created such interest," said Welsch.

The Missoula sheriff's office has jurisdiction throughout the county, and the police department has jurisdiction within the city of Missoula.

"Incidents that occur within the city limits are investigated by the Missoula PD. Incidents that occur outside the city of Missoula but within Missoula Country, are investigated by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office," said Welsch.

Missoula County Sheriff P.I.O. Brenda Basset says the names of the victims usually get released once family members have been notified.

She also says that autopsy results generally take a day or two, while toxicology results can take up to several weeks.

"We don't know if it was environmental or something else that caused their death yet, but that's why we go very diligently through the process of the investigation, and the autopsy and the coroner and toxicology report. They're all very closely linked,” said Bassett.

We will continue to keep you updated as more information comes in from the sheriff's office about the deaths from these last two weeks.

The sheriff's department says there is no connection between these two deaths.